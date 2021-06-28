Campaign period begins for election of new Monfwi MLA

A 29-day campaign period began on Monday as the district of Monfwi, encompassing four Tłı̨chǫ communities, prepares to elect a new MLA.

Jackson Lafferty, who has represented Monfwi for 16 years, resigned on June 4. He is expected to run for the position of Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief on September 30. Tłı̨chǫ Elders were “asking me to come home,” Lafferty told the legislature in his resignation speech.

In a news release, Elections NWT said the writ was issued on Monday for the by-election that will decide Lafferty’s successor. The Monfwi MLA represents residents of Behchokǫ̀, Gamèti, Wekweètì, and Whatì.

The office of returning officer Harriet Koyina is open at Behchokǫ̀’s friendship centre, where residents can register to vote or update their registration. Nomination papers for candidates will be accepted until 2pm on Friday, July 2.

If more than one person is nominated, election day will be Tuesday, July 27. If only one candidate stands, they will be acclaimed, as Lafferty was on the past two occasions.

More information about voter registration and candidate nomination is available on the Elections NWT website.