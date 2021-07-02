Four candidates run to replace Jackson Lafferty as Monfwi MLA

Elections NWT says four people have put their names forward to replace Jackson Lafferty as the MLA representing Tłı̨chǫ communities in this month’s Monfwi by-election.

The body that governs territorial elections said the four nominees whose papers were accepted are Jane Armstrong, John J Gon, Kelvin Kotchilea, and James Wah-Shee.

Early voting begins in Behchokǫ̀ on Monday. Advance polls will be held in Gamètì, Wekweètì, and Whatì from 1pm until 5pm on July 20. Polling day itself is on July 27.

Lafferty resigned last month after 16 years as the MLA for Monfwi. He is expected to run for the position of Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief later this year.