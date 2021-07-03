Yellowknife’s Luluz Market to close at the end of July

Luluz Market, the Yellowknife delicatessen, grocer, and giftware retailer, says it will close at the end of July.

The store announced its impending closure in a post to Facebook on Saturday morning. No reason for the closure was given. The store said its final day of trading would be July 30.

A staff member at Luluz reached by phone on Saturday afternoon said no member of the store’s management team was immediately available for comment.

Luluz, which bills itself as a “fine food grocer” and is locally owned and operated, became known for its wide range of luxury gifts, selection of meats and cheeses, and as a form of culinary safety net for exotic or little-known spices and ingredients that other stores did not carry.

The business name Luluz Market has since 2011 been a trading name of Polar Developments, the Yellowknife real estate firm owned by the Decorby family.

Luluz Market’s Saturday Facebook post included the phone number for Polar Developments, advertising the “prime retail space” the market currently occupies in the city’s Center Ice Plaza.