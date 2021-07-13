NACC seeks local artist to design new logo

The Northern Arts and Cultural Centre, or NACC, is looking for an NWT artist to help design its new logo.

The centre’s executive and artistic director, Marie Coderre, said NACC “wanted community members involved in this process.” The centre is offering payment of an unspecified sum for the work.

Coderre hopes a new logo will blend contemporary and traditional elements.

“We want to include northern elements and we want something refined, not too overwhelming, and something that speaks to community members,” she said.

Professional design training is not required, according to Coderre. Interested artists are asked to send three previous work examples to ead@naccnt.ca by 5pm MT on July 26.

“This is an exciting opportunity to create something beautiful and timeless and NACC will proudly use your logo across all platforms,” NACC wrote in a newsletter.

Coderre says NACC will narrow down the applicants to the three “strongest candidates” and pay them to complete a concept sketch. The artist whose sketch is chosen will be compensated for their work on the final design.

NACC plans to release the logo in conjunction with the launch of its redesigned website in September.