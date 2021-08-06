RCMP charge BC man with drug trafficking in Yellowknife

Yellowknife police say they have arrested and charged a 20-year-old from Coquitlam, BC in connection with drug trafficking offences.

In a news release on Friday, police said a “targeted investigation” had resulted in the arrest of Tanner Jordan Torjusson on Wednesday.

RCMP said officers pulled over a vehicle at around 10:45pm that night and arrested the passenger for possession of what police believe to be crack cocaine.

Cash and other evidence was also seized, police said, without providing further details, adding Torjusson had been charged with possession of a drug for the purpose of trafficking. The allegations against him have yet to be proven in court.

RCMP Constable Alex Fanning said police will “continue to investigate and make arrests in efforts to disrupt the movement of illegal substances and reduce the harm they cause to the citizens of our community.”

Torjusson has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Yellowknife Territorial Court on September 7., RCMP said.