Dark Sky Festival cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreak

Fort Smith’s Dark Sky Festival, which had been set to take place in person this weekend, has been cancelled due to this week’s Covid-19 outbreak across the territory.

In an update on the festival’s website, organizers said they “made a decision to cancel the event in response to the current Covid-19 situation in the NWT.”

The festival moved online in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be the first year that the festival has not been held since 2012.

As of Tuesday, the NWT was reporting 70 cases directly related to a Sahtu-centred outbreak and four other separate instances of the virus.