Kátł’odeeche First Nation declares state of emergency

The Kátł’odeeche First Nation has declared a state of emergency over “potential Covid-19 exposures” in the community.

Posting to Facebook on Tuesday morning, the First Nation told its members: “There has been a Covid-19 exposure in a residence on the Kátł’odeeche First Nation.”

The First Nation asked all members and others living on the reserve to self-monitor for the next 10 days. Masks are now mandatory, the First Nation added, social distancing is required, and no visits to other homes are permitted.

KFN asked people who are not fully vaccinated and have children to isolate for 10 days.

According to the First Nation, a team of public health officials will arrive later on Tuesday to perform rapid testing.

“We are asking all KFN members to please be calm and courteous to one another till all the testing is complete,” the post said.

As of Monday evening, there were no confirmed active cases of Covid-19 or active public exposure warnings for the Kátł’odeeche First Nation reserve.