Roland Laufer announced as Green Party candidate for the NWT

The Green Party has announced Roland Laufer as its candidate for the September 20 federal election.

Laufer lives off-grid in Yellowknife and is the treasurer of the new Yellowknife Artists Co-operative.

“Roland is focused on finding solutions to our growing environmental crisis and taking immediate action,” said Elizabeth Monroe, the NWT Green Party Association chief executive officer in a short news release.

Laufer, who uses pronouns ze, hir, and hirs, is committed to reducing hirs carbon footprint by 65 percent.

Earlier this week it was announced Lea Mollison will be the Conservative Party’s NWT candidate.

The Liberals and New Democrats announced their NWT candidates at the start of the campaign. Incumbent Michael McLeod is running for the Liberal Party, while Kelvin Kotchilea is the NDP candidate.