Conservatives announce Lea Mollison as NWT MP candidate

Lea Mollison will be the Conservative Party’s NWT candidate for the upcoming federal election, the party said in an email to supporters on Tuesday.

The party’s email provided no detail regarding Mollison’s background, nor where they are from. Little detail was available online and Mollison was not yet listed on the Conservative Party’s website.

A day earlier, the party’s NWT president had said it was still working to find a candidate.

Tuesday’s announcement means the Green Party is the only party in the NWT yet to announce a candidate.

Elizabeth Monroe, representing the Green Party in the NWT, said her party was working on it.

Monroe said if anyone is interested in running they can apply through the Green Party’s website or send her an email.

Polling day is set for September 20 but candidates must be nominated by Elections Canada’s deadline of August 30.

The Liberals and New Democrats announced their NWT candidates at the start of the campaign. Incumbent Michael McLeod is running for the Liberal Party, while Kelvin Kotchilea is the NDP candidate.