Health Canada approves Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for teens

Health Canada has approved the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for youth ages 12 to 17.

Previously, the vaccine was only authorized for people 18 and older.

“After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the vaccine is safe and effective at preventing Covid-19 in youth aged 12-17,” said the federal health authority in a tweet.

Teens will receive the same dose as adults, given four weeks apart.

While the Moderna vaccine was first approved for Canadian adults in December 2020 and was the primary vaccine given in the NWT as it is easier to store and transport, when the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for teens in early May the NWT immediately began using it to vaccinate teens.

Since then, 64 percent of NWT youth between 12 and 17 have been fully vaccinated.

Cabin Radio has asked the NWT’s health and social services authority when it will begin offering the Moderna vaccine to teenagers.