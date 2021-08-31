Yellowknife dump amnesty days to be held September 10-12

Residential tipping fees will be waived at Yellowknife’s dump from September 10 to 12.

While the $15 residential vehicle charge fee will be removed over the weekend, other tipping fees and surcharges will still apply.

Waste accepted for free includes typical residential waste, yard and construction waste, and clean scrap wood.

Leaves, grass clippings, and other organics are always accepted for free.

Things like appliances, oil tanks, vehicles, tires, and propane tanks are considered special waste and have separate fees attached.