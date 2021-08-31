Yellowknife Yellowknife dump amnesty days to be held September 10-12 Published: August 31, 2021 at 10:58am Sarah PruysAugust 31, 2021 Yellowknife's landfill. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio Advertisement. Residential tipping fees will be waived at Yellowknife’s dump from September 10 to 12. While the $15 residential vehicle charge fee will be removed over the weekend, other tipping fees and surcharges will still apply. Advertisement. Waste accepted for free includes typical residential waste, yard and construction waste, and clean scrap wood. Leaves, grass clippings, and other organics are always accepted for free. Things like appliances, oil tanks, vehicles, tires, and propane tanks are considered special waste and have separate fees attached. Advertisement.Advertisement. Related