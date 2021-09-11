Exposure notices for Canadian North and WestJet flights

The NWT government late on Saturday issued a Covid-19 exposure notice for two WestJet flights, joining a similar notice issued earlier that day for a Canadian North flight.

Thursday’s WestJet flight 3394 from Edmonton to Calgary and flight 3359 from Calgary to Yellowknife were exposure sites, the territory said, as was Canadian North flight 244 from Edmonton to Inuvik on Friday.

If you were seated in rows seven to 14 of flight 3394, rows 14 to 20 of flight 3359, or rows 17 to 23 of flight 244, you are affected.

If you were in an affected row and are fully vaccinated, monitor yourself for symptoms. If they develop, isolate and book a Covid-19 test.

If you’re not fully vaccinated and were in an affected row, isolate for 10 days and arrange a test.

Check the NWT government’s exposure notifications webpage for more details.

Yellowknife and Norman Wells are each considered ongoing exposure sites as community spread is taking place. The exposure notifications page now primarily features warnings for communities that don’t have community transmission, or exposures on flights.