Hay River’s Diamond Jenness confirms Covid-19 exposure

Some students and staff at Hay River’s Diamond Jenness Secondary School are isolating after potential exposure to a case of Covid-19.

On Thursday evening, principal Lynne Beck sent a letter to parents confirming one Covid-19 case involving the school. Beck said contact tracing had begun and some families in contact with the positive case had received exposure notification letters.

Reached on Friday, neither the school nor the NWT government would confirm the number of people or classes affected.

Hay River and the neighbouring Kátł’odeeche First Nation reported two active Covid-19 cases in Thursday evening’s daily GNWT pandemic statistics update. Those figures, which are correct as of Thursday at noon, were identical to Wednesday’s data. Any cases confirmed after noon on Thursday will first appear in Friday evening’s reporting.

“We continue to work closely with public health officials to take all relevant precautionary measures and follow all of the required guidelines,” said Beck in her letter, which used similar wording to letters issued by Yellowknife schools earlier in the month.

“This includes Diamond Jenness Secondary School remaining open for all classes and students who are not self-isolating,” Beck continued. “As such, we will continue with in-person learning.”

Sarah Pruys contributed reporting.