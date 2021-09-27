Northwest Territories reports 1,000th Covid-19 case of pandemic

The Northwest Territories has now recorded more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. Of those, 850 cases have come since mid-August.

On Monday – a day in which three more deaths from Covid-19 in the territory were reported – the NWT passed an unwanted milestone that was barely contemplated two months ago.

A Delta-variant outbreak that began in the Sahtu region and subsequently reached Yellowknife has transformed the territory from a pandemic quiet zone into this month’s worst-hit area of Canada, per capita.

The NWT’s total number of Covid-19 cases during the pandemic now stands at 1,029.

More: Track the NWT’s pandemic statistics, community by community

In Monday evening’s update, Yellowknife reported 39 more cases of the disease since Friday. The city now has 166 active cases, an increase of six. (How many people recovered is no longer reported by the NWT government, and the locations of the three deaths reported on Monday were not given.)

What’s the difference between new cases and active cases?

New cases are cases being reported for the first time today.

Active cases are cases reported either today or earlier that haven’t yet ended.

Overall, active cases in the NWT dropped by 11, from 257 on Friday to 246 on Monday. That decrease was largely attributable to the community of Whatì, where active cases fell from 18 to four and no new cases were reported.

Behchokǫ̀ reported 12 new cases since Friday but active cases fell from 59 to 57. A case in Łútsël K’é ended. Hay River added one case, moving to 16 in the present outbreak, but remained on 10 active cases.

Away from the NWT’s communities, a case at the Snare Hydro site ended but a new case was reported at the Ekati mine.

There were two more admissions to hospital, neither of which have yet required intensive care.

Overall, the NWT has now reported five deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic began. All five have come in the current outbreak.