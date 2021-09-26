Track the NWT’s Covid-19 outbreak

Since early August, numbers of Covid-19 cases in the Northwest Territories have increased significantly. This page tracks how the current outbreak is changing over time across NWT communities.

On August 13, the NWT had recorded 179 cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. By September 24, that number had increased to 976 – meaning the territory has identified 797 cases in a little over a month.

We will update the charts on this page whenever new data comes in. The NWT government usually provides new data each weekday evening, excluding public holidays. The charts currently include data up to and including Friday, September 24, 2021.

So far, the outbreak has come in two distinct waves.

The first, encompassing the Sahtu communities, took place in August after a hand games tournament in Fort Good Hope turned into a Delta variant superspreader event.

Fort Good Hope experienced 114 recorded cases in a community of 610 people. Colville Lake recorded 79 cases in a community of 151, meaning more than half of its residents contracted the disease.

By September, the outbreak had moved to the Yellowknife region. The city of 21,300 people had recorded 65 cases in the current outbreak by the end of August, a figure that ballooned to 356 cases by September 24. Many of those cases were recorded in people who don’t have homes and the staff who run shelters to support them.

Yellowknife entered a 10-day “circuit breaker” set of heightened restrictions on September 24, which primarily limited the number of people in businesses. Schools have been closed since September 14 and will remain so until at least October 5.

Behchokǫ̀, a community of 2,000 people, recorded 90 cases of Covid-19 in less than three weeks of September. Nearby Whatì, population 530, recorded 33 cases in the same period. Both communities were placed into containment, closing many businesses and limiting gatherings, in early September.

The first person to pass away from Covid-19 in the Northwest Territories was Gabriel Kochon, a 92-year-old Elder from Fort Good Hope, on August 23, 2021. The death was reported by the NWT’s chief public health officer on August 24, after which Gabriel’s family publicly identified him as the person concerned. (Read his obituary.)

A second death was reported on September 20, 2021. The person to have passed away in that instance has not yet been publicly identified by their family.

Data regarding vaccination – including vaccination rates by community and the percentage of Covid-19 cases in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people – is reported on the GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard.