Snow in Yellowknife’s forecast this week

The first snow of fall is expected to arrive in Yellowknife on Monday according to federal forecasters.

Monday’s Environment Canada forecast calls for “periods of rain mixed with snow” beginning in the morning, followed by a rainy and windy afternoon with more showers overnight.

There will be more chances of snow on Wednesday night or Thursday morning, the forecast states.

Overnight temperatures already dipped below freezing last week. The same is forecast to occur this week with most overnight lows hovering around 0C. Daytime highs are not expected to peak above 5C.

Snow in early October isn’t particularly unusual for Yellowknife. The city reported significant September snowfall in both 2010 and 2013. More than a centimetre of snow fell on October 2, 2016 according to Environment Canada’s records.

Yellowknife isn’t alone in anticipating snow on Monday. The forecast also suggests snow may be on the way in Fort Simpson and Norman Wells.

Inuvik, meanwhile, has already received its opening blanket of snow ahead of winter and can expect more flurries on Monday.