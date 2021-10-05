Missing boaters, found stranded on island, are rescued and safe

Police say two men reported missing from Łútsël K’é on Monday were rescued from an island near Great Slave Lake’s Gros Cap later that night.

On Tuesday morning, RCMP said that “while cold and hungry, they were both uninjured and were brought to Yellowknife to reunite with friends and family.”

The two men – 74-year-old Alfred Catholique and Hugo Devost-Thomas, 29 – were reported missing after they left Łútsël K’é by boat for Yellowknife on Friday but did not return as expected on Saturday.

Police now say the men became stranded on Friday after weather and water conditions deteriorated.

RCMP said Yellowknife’s Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, the Trenton airbase’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, helicopter operator Acasta Heliflight, and the Yellowknife marine rescue unit of the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary “were instrumental in the successful outcome to the search and rescue.”

In their statement, police reminded the public to take safety precautions when travelling, including bringing communication devices.