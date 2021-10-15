NWT declares YK state of emergency to open shelter near legislature

For the second winter in a row, the Northwest Territories government is declaring a local state of emergency to open a day shelter in Yellowknife.

Municipal and community affairs minister Shane Thompson said on Friday he will declare an emergency on Monday, October 19 to circumvent the city’s development process. His government did the same thing last year.

Once that declaration is in place, the territorial government plans to open a day shelter at the former location of Yellowknife’s visitor centre on the end of 49 Street.

The site, currently empty, will be turned into a shelter using modular buildings that recently housed workers on the Tłı̨chǫ Highway. The visitor centre closed in 2017 over concerns about the building’s structural integrity. That building, across from the territory’s legislature, was demolished last year.

“We are taking this step because we firmly believe this is the best solution available to us at this time to address the needs and safety concerns of all residents,” Thompson told reporters.

Health minister Julie Green said the temporary shelter will take six weeks to become operational. In the meantime, an emergency shelter at Yellowknife’s community arena will reopen on October 25 and remain open until the new shelter is ready.

The territorial government initially asked Yellowknife’s city council for permission to use the former Legion building on the corner of Franklin Avenue and 48 Street, envisaging the building would house a shelter for three years until a new, permanent centre is built.

While the territory is responsible for running such shelters, the GNWT had to ask the city for permission as a “special care facility” is not currently a permitted downtown land use under Yellowknife’s zoning bylaw.

City councillors rejected that proposal after several nearby businesses raised objections.

Green said the government “seriously considered” appealing that decision but, due to the urgent need for a shelter and the length of the development permit process – which could ultimately fail – decided to pursue another option.

More follows.