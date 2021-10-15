‘Early community transmission’ in Inuvik, says NWT government

Inuvik is seeing “evidence of early community transmission” of Covid-19, Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola’s office said on Friday afternoon.

The town reported six new cases of the disease in the two days leading up to Thursday morning and a localized outbreak has been declared at Inuvik’s homeless shelter.

“Individuals in the community have tested positive for Covid-19 with no clear identifiable path of transmission, which means the positive diagnosis cannot be linked to other Covid-19 infections,” read a statement from Dr Kandola.

“These positive diagnoses are occurring in different demographic groups in the community and are not limited to the underhoused population.

“This is similar in nature to the situation that occurred at the very beginning of the Yellowknife outbreak that grew in size and risk to the point that additional public health measures were implemented.”

Residents of Inuvik are told to keep their social circles small, wear masks in indoor public spaces, and stay home if they feel even a little unwell.

Contact public health at (867) 777-7246 if you have any Covid-19 symptoms. Testing is available at 10am and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday at 66 Franklin Road.