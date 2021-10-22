Expanded electronics recycling pilot launches in 11 NWT communities

The territorial government is rolling out an expanded electronics and electrical product recycling program for residents in 11 communities.

If you live in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, Dettah, Hay River, the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, Enterprise, Kakisa, Inuvik, Fort Smith, Fort Providence, or Norman Wells, you can now bring more than 500 electronics and electrical products to your nearest recycling depot.

Things like TVs, monitors, printers, and fax machines were already accepted. Now, residents can recycle small appliances and lighting, audio-visual equipment, phones, power and air tools, games and toys, music products, lawn and garden items, and solar panels.

The program is a pilot. Over the next two years, the NWT government says it will iron out the logistics and gain an understanding of the quantity of products recycled and associated costs.

“This information will be important to help design a self-sustaining program to best manage this expanded suite of products,” the territory said in a news release.

Environment minister Shane Thompson was quoted as saying: “This expanded pilot program will mean preventing hazardous materials from contaminating our land and water, and keep resources out of our landfills.”

This pilot will eventually be followed by programs that recycle used tires and used oil, but the territorial government says those require more research and development.