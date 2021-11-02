NWT ‘moving out of outbreak’ as active case count drops again

Yellowknife’s active Covid-19 caseload is now the city’s smallest in more than two months. The territorial capital had 31 active cases on Tuesday, down from a fall outbreak high of 281 on Thanksgiving weekend.

That figure is Yellowknife’s lowest active case count since August 24. It comes more than a week after city schools reopened to in-person learning and other restrictions eased, suggesting that shift has not been accompanied by a resurgence in cases.

“Collectively the Northwest Territories appears to be moving out of the outbreak as the number of active Covid-19 infections continues to trend downward,” Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola said.

“The outbreak is not over,” she cautioned, “and residents should continue to practise healthy habits and evaluate their personal level of acceptable risk.

“If an activity poses a greater risk than you are personally comfortable with, find alternatives wherever possible.”

Hay River dipped down to 30 active cases from 32 the day before, but Behchokǫ̀ gained an active case and reported 21 on Tuesday.

Overall, the NWT’s total of 87 active Covid-19 cases is its smallest since August 17.

The only other NWT community with active cases is Inuvik, which has five, down from eight on Monday.

There were nine new cases across the territory on Tuesday. Eight came in Yellowknife and one in Behchokǫ̀.

The number of deaths associated with Covid-19 in the territory remained at 11. There were no new hospitalizations or intensive care admissions.