Schools can reopen on Monday as North Slave restrictions ease

The NWT government will go ahead with its planned shift in Covid-19 restrictions on Friday, introducing proof-of-vaccination at non-essential businesses who decide to sign up.

Schools in Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ, and Behchokǫ̀ can fully reopen on Monday, Premier Caroline Cochrane said, after weeks of harsh restrictions on gatherings paid off and brought active case numbers back down.

“This decline is largely because residents have followed the orders and are doing their part,” said Premier Cochrane.

Yellowknife had 129 active cases as of Tuesday, down from a high of 281 on October 8. Behchokǫ̀ had 60 active cases, down from a high of 163 on October 7.

“The NWT is making progress in our fight against Covid-19 in our communities,” said Dr Kami Kandola, the NWT’s chief public health officer, confirming the changes first advertised last week would kick in at 5pm on Friday.

The form that allows businesses to apply for use of vaccination proof is now available on the GNWT’s website. Businesses and groups that sign up will be allowed to increase their capacities – up to 100 people indoors or 200 outdoors – if they agree to check people’s vaccination status on entry, allowing access only to fully vaccinated people (or those who can’t be vaccinated, like young children).

Without that measure in place, capacities will be limited to 25 people indoors or 50 outdoors.

Julie Green, the NWT’s health minister, said more than 10,000 people had so far downloaded their proof of vaccination credential since a form to request the document went live earlier this month.

The changes coming on Friday won’t yet apply to Hay River or the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, which have entered new restrictions that will last until at least early November in an attempt to stem community spread.

Inuvik, where case numbers are also increasing, is being “monitored closely,” the premier said.

More follows.