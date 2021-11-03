The Dene Nation will hold its rescheduled election of a national chief on December 9 and, for the first time, use an online voting system to do so.

The election was postponed from its original September date due to the NWT’s fall Covid-19 outbreak. Incumbent Norman Yakeleya is challenge for the role by Gerald Antoine, former chief of the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation.

In a news release, the Dene Nation said voting instructions would be sent to delegates in the next two weeks.

The Dene Nation’s annual general meeting will follow in early 2022, the news release added, with specific dates to be confirmed later in November.