Yellowknife RCMP want your help to identify suspect seen in video

Yellowknife RCMP are asking the public to help identify a suspect seen in video footage captured at a downtown hotel last Tuesday.

Police said they were called to a downtown hotel early on October 26 – the specific hotel was not named – where a hotel room had allegedly been broken into.

Video footage from the hotel shows two people walking down a hallway. In one clip issued by RCMP, the suspect is walking away from the camera. In a second clip, the suspect walks toward the camera with their face covered.

This clip shows the suspect walking away from the camera. This clip shows the suspect walking toward the camera.

“Besides the red jacket he is wearing, RCMP are asking the public to closely scrutinize the manner in which he carries himself. It is believed that the walk, or gait, of the person may lead to information or a possible identification,” police said in a news release.

Police believe the suspect may be connected to the “recent alleged incident.”

Anyone who recognizes the person wearing red is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers.