GNWT offers $5K Indigenous language revitalization scholarships

Students receiving training that supports Indigenous language revitalization have until the end of December 1 to apply for $5,000 scholarships from the GNWT.

The NWT government said the Indigenous Language Revitalization Scholarship prioritizes students “enrolled in programs offered by accredited post-secondary institutions pursuing studies in Indigenous languages, professional development in interpretation or translation, or a career in a field that will help revitalize Indigenous languages.”

The scholarship seeks to help people who plan to return to the NWT to work in a field that revitalizes Indigenous languages, and who “can already demonstrate a commitment to Indigenous language revitalization.”

Apply via the Department of Education, Culture, and Employment’s website.