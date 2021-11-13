Police hunt suspect over ‘targeted shooting’ in Yellowknife

An RCMP handout image of a suspect in a reported shooting at a Yellowknife apartment building.

RCMP have appealed for help identifying a suspect thought to have taken part in a “targeted shooting” at Yellowknife’s Sunridge Place apartments.

Residents of 51A Avenue had described RCMP officers conducting enquiries on the street after apparent gunfire at the Sunridge apartments in the early hours of Thursday morning.

On Saturday afternoon, police issued a news release stating they had been summoned to the street at around 1am on Thursday.

“RCMP officers attended the scene and found a male who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” the news release stated.

“The male victim was transported to the Stanton Territorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect has not been located.”

The current condition of the victim is not known.

RCMP issued an image of the suspect they are trying to trace. No name or other identifying information was provided.

“Investigators believe that this was a targeted shooting and that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said in Saturday’s news release.

“The RCMP advises the public not to approach the suspect, but to call police immediately if he is encountered.”

If you have information about the shooting or the suspect, call the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or nwtnutips.com.

This is at least the third significant incident at the same apartment building in recent years.

A little more than 18 months have passed since police took into a custody a man tenants said was armed with an axe at Sunridge.

The building was the scene of a 2014 murder in which ornamental swords were used as weapons.