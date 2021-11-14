NWT captures mixed curling bronze for second straight year

The Northwest Territories has now taken back-to-back Canadian Mixed Curling Championship bronze medals after defeating New Brunswick 8-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Jamie Koe’s team lost the morning’s semi-final 6-4 to Quebec before rallying to win the bronze play-off and finish third in the national championship for the second year in a row.

The NWT had earlier topped the championship pool with a record of nine victories and one loss.

“Team NWT battled hard today,” Team Galusha – skipped by Koe’s sister, Kerry Galusha – wrote on Twitter. “The North should be proud of this team as they were the team to beat this past week. So proud.”

Sunday morning’s defeat by Quebec was only the second of the tournament for skip Koe, third Margot Flemming, second Cole Parsons, and lead Megan Koehler, who also lost in pool play to Trevor Bonot’s Northern Ontario.

Quebec subsequently defeated Ontario 5-4 for gold.

The winners of the Canadian championship ordinarily represent the nation at the World Mixed Curling Championship, though the world event was cancelled due to Covid-19 in both 2020 and 2021. An attempt is likely to be made to hold a 2022 edition in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The Northwest Territories has never won the Canadian mixed curling title, which has been contested since 1964.