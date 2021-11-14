NWT Sunday briefing: Letters, weather and more

Welcome to our Sunday briefing, the home of letters you write to Cabin Radio, a weather outlook, and some notes on the week ahead.

Letters

When will the reopening come?

We reported the view of Chris Wood, general manager of Yellowknife’s movie theatre, that the business may struggle to remain open under its present pandemic-related restrictions.

From Alec Plainview:

I agree with Mr Wood’s assessment that we are back to square one with restrictions in town. As vaccination rates increase across the nation and in the territory, we are reopening at a rate that’s far too slow and independent businesses like the Capitol Theatre are suffering needlessly. Now that the vax pass is here, why is he still being forced to lose money as government subsidies wither? Perhaps there has been an oversight in the rules given to his establishment, but I would hate to see our only theatre shut down over this. People are leaving Yellowknife and slowly businesses are closing their doors, and it’s sad to see.

Take a stroll down the Black Knight or Woodyard or Canadian Tire – people are packed into these establishments and in the same personal distance they would be at in the theatre. Yet one is punished over the other. At some point we’ll just have to live with the virus, or the threat of it. Cities in the south, real bustling cities, are returning to normal. Are we going to wait until every single person, down to every infant, has been vaccinated across the NWT? Until we reach the impossible mark of 100-percent vaccination?

We can’t force every single person to get it and, if that’s their choice, they need to live with that choice. I’ve received my vaccine like thousands of others, so let’s actually start talking about reopening for good because people’s mental health is suffering under the constant looming threat of a lockdown.

Apologizing isn’t cutting it for me any more. Saying you’re sorry – even if it’s honest – is not accountability. For the sake of the integrity of city council, it’s time behaviour like this was met with consequence.

Weather outlook

We’re now running a Yellowknife snow tracker on our homepage, showing the depth of snow each day compared to last year and the 30-year average. If you want to bookmark just the tracker itself, you can do that here. (You may have noticed we’re trying to roll out a little more work that relies on data. If there are data sets you think are worthy of reporting but we’ve overlooked them, let me know.)

Yellowknife: Sunday through to Tuesday looks dry with some sun. Temperatures around -10C during the day, which is about average for this time of year. Some snow later in the week.

Inuvik: Snow on Sunday, dry but cloudy on Monday, then intermittent snow for the rest of the week. Chillier from Thursday onward, when it won’t get above -20C.

Norman Wells: Similar to Inuvik, but fractionally colder (down to -25C at night later in the week) and with not much chance of any sun.

Hay River: Thursday is setting itself up to be a snowy day. Mostly dry before that, with daily highs of around -9C.

Fort Smith: Some snow around on Sunday and also on Thursday, though Thursday won’t be as snowy for Smith as it will be in Hay River. A bit warmer in Fort Smith, too, with Sunday up to -5C.

Fort Simpson: A sunny Sunday gives way to a cloudy week. Lots of snow from Wednesday onward, with temperatures dropping below -20C by Friday.

Fort Simpson: Unlike most places, Sunday flurries may be followed by more on Wednesday and Friday. Thursday and Friday noticeably colder with highs of -13C.

Notes

If you want some live sport for your Sunday, Team NT’s Canadian mixed curling semi-final is at 9:30am on Curling Canada’s YouTube channel. The final, if the NWT gets that far, will also be live at 2pm. The NWT has never won the national mixed title.

On Tuesday, we’re recording a video interview with city manager Sheila Bassi-Kellett about the aquatic centre referendum. I have seen an extremely wide range of views on this. One of the things that seems to be a bit lost in the discussion is that even a “no” vote could still see the city spend more than $40 million to retrofit the old pool, so it’s not like voting no is the same as voting for not spending any money. You could well be voting for lots of money to still be spent, but on the old pool, not a new one. I have lots of questions. If you have any, send them over. The video will probably air on Wednesday.

And now that I’ve finished writing this, my Christmas decorations are going up. I love living in a part of the world where (even if it took its time this year) the snow and the landscape provide a natural backdrop that makes the holidays look great. It ain’t like this in small-town southwest England. If you end up doing your decorating as early as me, send over a photo and maybe we’ll use it to annoy some less-Christmassy people in next week’s briefing.