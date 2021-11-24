Stephen Dunbar becomes NWT’s new chief electoral officer

Territorial politicians have moved to appoint Stephen Dunbar as the Northwest Territories’ new chief electoral officer, effective Thursday.

Dunbar becomes the officer responsible for coordinating territorial elections and by-elections, such as the one now due to be held to replace Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn, whose seat was declared vacant this week.

Dunbar’s term runs until the end of March 2025.

The previous chief electoral officer, Nicole Latour, was suspended in September for the remainder of her term, which ended later that month. The legislature’s five-MLA board of management said it had concerns about her conduct. Latour said there had been a “concentrated effort” to have her removed from the role.

Dunbar has been a political advisor to various past ministers and most recently served MLAs as the legislature’s director of research and committee advisory services.

A five-year strategic plan for Elections NWT will now be completed on his watch, the legislature said in a news release.