Fire at Inuvik’s warming shelter, power disrupted

Footage uploaded to Facebook by Kristian Binder shows Inuvik’s warming shelter fire from the air.

A large fire struck Inuvik’s warming shelter on Saturday evening, reportedly the second fire at the facility in as many nights.

The fire began shortly before 6:30pm at the shelter on Veteran’s Way, near Hawks Supply and the town’s liquor store. There was no immediate confirmation of any casualties, nor how the fire began.

Parts of the facility were reported to have been boarded up after a fire the night before. It is unclear whether anyone would have been in the building by the time of Saturday evening’s incident.

Power supply to some homes and businesses was disrupted, also affecting home heating at a time when the local temperature was -25C. The warming shelter is in the vicinity of the NWT Power Corporation building. Power had returned for most residents by shortly after 7:30pm.

Damage from the Saturday fire is likely to be extensive. The size of the fire was readily apparent from drone footage shared to Facebook by resident Kristian Binder. That footage showed at least eight emergency vehicles present at the scene.

If the Veteran’s Way building is destroyed or left uninhabitable for a period, it’s not yet clear how vulnerable people who had been using the building will be accommodated.

Inuvik does have another warming facility, on Berger Street, but the Veteran’s Way location – now run by the NWT Housing Corporation – opened because the Berger Street building offered too little space to meet demand, particularly with capacity limits related to Covid-19 in place.