New funding available to help families go on the land

The territorial government has launched a program that provides organizations with funding to help families go out on the land.

Indigenous governments and organizations, community governments, and not-for-profits can apply for $10,000 to help families who don’t have access to resources needed to head on the land.

“The program is designed to offset the costs of participating in outdoor learning experiences like camping, boating, fishing and hunting, and traditional activities, so more northerners can get involved,” said the territorial government in a news release.

The funding can be used on camp supplies and equipment; renting things like cabins, vehicles, snowmobiles, or planes; fuel; food; and up to 15 percent of administration fees.

Under the program, a family is defined as two or more people who are important in each other’s lives, but they do not have to be related.

“All family combinations, including 2SLGBTQIPA+ families, single-parent families, and multigenerational families, are considered eligible,” said the government.

“Getting on the land is one of the best parts of living in this territory. The knowledge and experiences you can gain by spending time outdoors and learning from others is priceless,” Shane Thompson, minister of environment and natural resources, was quoted as saying.

“We want to make sure all northerners have the opportunity to learn as families – whatever family means to you.”

Applications are open now and will close January 10. The funding has to be spent between December 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.