Balsillie elected as Northwest Territories hamlets vote

Louis Balsillie became a Fort Resolution hamlet councillor as results came in from municipal elections across the Northwest Territories.

Ten NWT hamlets held municipal elections on Monday. Some were electing a mayor and council, while others were filling a limited number of council positions.

Balsillie, already the Deninu Kųę́ First Nation’s chief, received more votes than any other candidate as he was elected to Fort Resolution’s hamlet council alongside Diane Giroux and Jerry Sanderson.

Balsillie was formerly the hamlet’s mayor, a position he also held while chief of the First Nation. Though some residents said his attempt to rejoin the hamlet council represented a conflict of interest, given his position at the First Nation, Balsillie denied that was the case and said others held multiple roles in a similar fashion.

Reached on Tuesday, Balsillie declined to comment.

Patrick Simon narrowly remained the mayor of Fort Resolution, defeating Brandie Miersch by 122 votes to 115.

In Fort Providence, Danny Beaulieu remains the mayor for the next three years after defeating Shirley Gargan.

Newly elected councillors in the hamlet are Louie Constant, Xavier Canadien, Loretta Landry, and Linda Croft.

Mayor and council positions in Enterprise were acclaimed. Michael St Amour remains the mayor, while Barb Hart and Sandra McMaster are acclaimed to council.

Erwin Elias returns as mayor of Tuktoyaktuk, receiving 122 votes to Darlene Gruben’s 105.

Ulukhaktok’s new councillors are Thomas Harvey, Kimberly Joss, Laverna Klengenberg, and Denise Okheena.

Of 272 eligible voters in Ulukhaktok, 60 cast a ballot – a 22-percent voter turnout.

Results are awaited from Aklavik, Fort McPherson, Fort Liard, Paulatuk, and Sachs Harbour.

More follows.

Sarah Pruys contributed reporting.