Covid-19 exposure at Dettah’s Kaw Tay Whee School

The territorial government is instructing anyone who was at Dettah’s Kaw Tay Whee School on Monday and Tuesday to isolate following possible exposure to Covid-19.

The advisory, published to the territory’s exposure notifications webpage on Wednesday afternoon, said isolation was mandatory regardless of affected individuals’ vaccination status.

Anyone involved must also contact public health officials to arrange for a Covid-19 test.

The territory’s Covid-19 dashboard currently lists six active cases in the Yellowknife area, though it’s not clear if that number yet includes any cases involved in Wednesday’s exposure advisory.

There are also three active cases in the Beaufort Delta region, one in the Dehcho, and one in the Hay River area. Daily data for individual communities is no longer provided by the territorial government.

The NWT has yet to report any infections involving the Omicron variant of the virus responsible for Covid-19. Virtually all cases reported in the territory in recent months have involved the Delta variant.