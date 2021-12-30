Number of NWT exposure flights grows to 17, includes Norman Wells

The territorial government added three flights to its Covid-19 exposure list on Wednesday, including two from Inuvik to Norman Wells.

All three flights added on Wednesday were operated by Canadian North. They join 14 other flights tagged by the territory as possible exposure sites since mid-December.

The latest affected flights are from Inuvik to Norman Wells on Christmas Eve, the same flight on Tuesday, December 28, and Canadian North’s Edmonton-Yellowknife flight on December 28.

For a list of affected rows and instructions, check the NWT government’s exposure notifications webpage.

Meanwhile, the territory declared a workplace outbreak of Covid-19 at Yellowknife’s Raven Pub. (After this article was first published, the owner of the Raven disputed the GNWT’s declaration of such an outbreak, saying nobody who works at the pub had tested positive and public health had not been in touch to advise of any outbreak.)

There were two other new exposure warnings for Yellowknife on Wednesday. Consult the exposure notifications page if you were at Anytime Fitness between 2:30pm and 4pm on Christmas Eve or the Salvation Army men’s shelter between 6:30pm and 11pm on Christmas Day.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NWT government said there are now 87 active cases of Covid-19 across the territory. Of those, 72 are in the Yellowknife area.