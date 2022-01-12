Food Rescue Yellowknife celebrates new van

Food Rescue Yellowknife on Wednesday unveiled a “new van with a new look” to help collect food from grocery stores and distribute it to non-profits, schools, and daycares.

The group thanked the Yellowknife Community Foundation, Farm Credit Canada, and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada for their financial support, alongside Yellowknife Chrysler and Capital Signs.

Food Rescue takes food that remains safe and useable from grocery stores that no longer need it. The food is then provided to organizations that help “individuals and families in need of food security.”

A van is essential to Food Rescue’s operations, which almost entirely revolve around the transportation of food between locations. The new van provides extra length and height to allow easier access to cargo, the charity said, adding its previous van will now be used by the Yellowknife Food Bank.

“It is indeed a happy new year for Food Rescue Yellowknife,” said the group’s president, Lesley Allen.