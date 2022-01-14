Four wolves caught by Fort Smith trapper, ENR says

Four wolves have been caught by a Fort Smith trapper after a pack of the animals reported outside the community last week caused the death of at least one pet.

On January 6, the territorial government said a pack of eight wolves had been seen five kilometres outside Fort Smith along the highway. One dog was reported by a resident to have been killed by the wolves.

In an update to Facebook on Thursday afternoon, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said one large, black wolf may still be wandering near the community. Signs have been posted and traps established.

The four captured animals were “skinny and showing signs of possible starvation, which makes wolves more likely to lose fear of people and come into communities,” the department said.

“While it is good news that most wolves have been dealt with, stay cautious out there. While you’re out walking, follow all signage and keep your pets on a leash.”

Some reported wolf sightings in the area may have been coyotes, ENR added.

The department said though coyotes are less likely to interact with humans, they remain a danger to pets.

To report an animal sighting in Fort Smith, call (867) 872-0400.