Major crimes, forensics called in to investigate Hay River death

Police in Hay River have summoned major crimes and forensics specialists as their investigation into the death of a 24-year-old man continues.

Providing more information in a Monday news release, RCMP said they found the man’s body on Lagoon Road, northwest of the town’s main highway toward Great Slave Lake, on Sunday morning.

The man’s identity has not been released.

“Preliminary steps in the investigation have determined the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and died at the scene,” police said in a statement.

“The manner or cause of death is not being released at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled with the medical examiner’s office in Edmonton this week.”

Insp Barry LaRocque, the RCMP south district officer in charge, said major crimes and forensic identification staff had been deployed to Hay River.

RCMP say they want to hear from any “potential witnesses to this incident.” If you have information, call the Hay River detachment at (867) 874-1111.