Clinton Unka running in Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh by-election

Clinton Unka has joined Ernest Betsina, Nadine Delorme, Richard Edjericon, Steve Norn, and Mary Rose Sundberg in the Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh by-election.

Unka, from Deninu Kųę́ First Nation in Fort Resolution, filed his papers as nominations closed on Friday and issued a news release announcing his candidacy on Monday.

He said he has worked at the GNWT’s finance department since 2018, has a bachelor’s degree from Carleton University in political science concentrating on Indigenous studies, and has been a youth representative for the Western Arctic Liberal Association.

Unka described representing the territory at events to fight racism at the United Nations, the Forum for Young Canadians, and the Katimavik program.

His priorities if elected include expending access to healthcare, housing, and mental health supports in small communities.

“Providing improved access to local healthcare centres and rapid Covid testing is vital to protecting our most vulnerable population,” he said in Monday’s news release.

Unka will be using social media and phone calls to interact with constituents because of Covid-19 restrictions.

A by-election is being held because former MLA Norn’s seat was declared vacant in November. Voting is by mail-in ballot only as a safety measure during the pandemic.

Cabin Radio will publish interviews with the candidates in the days leading up to the by-election.