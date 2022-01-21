Yellowknife firefighters and RCMP responded to a house fire near Forrest Park early on Friday morning.

Brittany Unka, a resident who was on a nearby street at the time, told Cabin Radio she noticed the fire around 1:40am. She called the fire department and went to warn neighbours who were sleeping.

Unka said the back end of the house was on fire and was spreading by the time she reached families in nearby homes.

A house fire broke out in Yellowknife’s Forrest Park neighbourhood on Friday morning. Photo: Submitted

RCMP confirmed the incident and said officers ensured there were no people inside the residence.

The extent of damage to the house currently remains unknown.

A Yellowknife resident who identified themselves as an owner of the home told Cabin Radio a dog passed away.

The fire marshal has taken over control of the scene.