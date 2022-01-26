NWT reports new hospitalization, ICU admission amid slight drop in cases

The Northwest Territories reported one new hospitalization and one new admission to intensive care related to Covid-19 on Tuesday evening amid a drop of 12 cases.

There are now 961 active Covid-19 cases across the territory with 435 in the Yellowknife region, 165 in the Beaufort Delta, 126 in the Dehcho, 90 in the Hay River area, 35 in Fort Smith, and 16 in the Sahtu.

There have been a total of 74 hospitalizations, 23 intensive care admissions and 15 deaths in the NWT since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also on Tuesday, the territorial government issued new public exposure notifications in several communities.

Anyone who attended the following locations is advised to self-monitor for symptoms and those who are not fully vaccinated to get tested on day four regardless of symptoms:

Jason Jacobson Youth Centre in Tuktoyaktuk on January 19 between 4 and 7pm

Recreation and community centre and daycare in Fort Smith between January 20 and 21 from 8am to 5pm

Aurora College Thebacha Campus on January 21 from 8:30am to 11:45am and January 20 from 8:30am to 4pm

Sobering centre in Yellowknife on January 23 from 3pm to close

Warming shelter in Fort Simpson as of January 25

A workplace outbreak has also been declared at the Misery Pit at Ekati mine. The office of the chief public health officer said there is little risk to the public as a result of the outbreak.