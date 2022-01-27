NWT offering fourth doses for immunocompromised residents

Appointments to receive a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be available for immunocompromised people in the Northwest Territories who have had their third dose at least six months ago.

In an announcement on Thursday, the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority said Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization has recommended that those whose immune systems are moderately to severely compromised due to disease or treatment get a fourth dose of the vaccine.

“This fourth dose is intended to restore protection that may have decreased over time in individuals who have certain conditions putting them at very high risk for severe disease,” the authority stated.

Vaccinations can be booked through local health centres in the NWT, or online in Yellowknife.

It is unclear when appointments for fourth doses will begin opening in the territory. At the time of publication there was no specific portal on the health authority’s website dedicated to fourth doses.

The NWT began rolling out third doses for immunocompromised residents aged 18 and older in September.

Those who choose to get a fourth dose will be assessed by a nurse to ensure they are eligible. A list of eligibility criteria is available on the health authority’s website.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization also recommends that youth aged five to 15 who are severely immunocompromised get a third dose of the vaccine four to eight weeks after their second dose.

The territory began offering third doses to eligible NWT residents aged 16 and older in May, and second doses for children aged five to 11 last week