Fort Simpson high school students back in class after bomb threat

Students at Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ Regional High School in Fort Simpson headed back to class Wednesday afternoon after they were sent home due to a bomb threat.

Sean Whelly, the village’s mayor, confirmed to Cabin Radio that a threat had been made to the school and students were evacuated Wednesday morning as a safety precaution.

Whelly said RCMP cleared the school for classes to resume.

Whelly said he was told the threat was made on social media by an individual who does not live in the community but knows people in Fort Simpson.

Elementary school students are said to have had classes as usual on Wednesday.

In a post on a community Facebook group, high school principal Ben Adams stated that a public letter on the incident will be released later this afternoon with more details.

“I want to thank our staff, students, and parents/guardians for being patient with school administration as we did have a very concerning matter to deal with shortly before lunchtime,” Adams wrote.

“As always, student safety is paramount in any situation.”

Cabin Radio has asked the RCMP for more information. The Dehcho Divisional Education Council was not immediately available for comment.

More follows.