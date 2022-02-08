RCMP investigating ‘attempted arson’ in Hay River

RCMP are investigating what they described as an “attempted arson” at a residential building in Hay River last week.

According to a Tuesday news release, police were called to the unoccupied property on Elm Street on Friday, February 4, after the owner discovered “minor fire damage to some siding.”

After investigating, police said it appeared that someone threw two “incendiary devices,” commonly known as Molotov cocktails, at the residence sometime on Thursday.

As a result, a portion of the building’s siding was blackened and an exterior window pane was broken. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

RCMP said the motivation for the incident is unknown and they are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hay River RCMP detachment at 867-874-111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at nwtnutips.com, or by texting “nwtnutips” plus a message to 274637.