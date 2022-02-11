No explosive device found at St Pat’s or Weledeh schools

RCMP say no explosive device was found at École St Patrick High School or Weledeh Catholic School after the building was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Students were evacuated from the schools on Thursday morning, and classes cancelled for the remainder of the day, after police said staff at the high school contacted them about the threat around 8:30am.

In a press release on Thursday night, RCMP said officers “thoroughly” searched the building and surrounding property and did not find any bomb or other explosive device.

Police are continuing to investigate the motivation for and source of the bomb threat.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Yellowknife RCMP detachment at 867-669-1111 or to contact Crime Stoppers.