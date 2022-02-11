RCMP investigating second arson attempt at Hay River home

Hay River RCMP are investigating what they called a “second attempted arson” at a residential building in the community that was the target of a similar incident last week.

According to a news release, officers were called to the house, which is under renovation, at 3 Elm Crescent on Thursday, for what appeared to be fire damage to its outside siding.

Police said they believe a “petroleum product” was used in an attempt to burn the home.

In a previous, separate incident on February 4, police said it appeared that someone threw two “incendiary devices” – or Molotov cocktails – at the same residence in an attempt to burn it. As a result, the building’s siding becoming blackened and an exterior window pane broken.

Nobody was injured in either incident.

Police said a motive for the incidents remains unknown and they are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Hay River RCMP detachment at (867) 874-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at nwtnutips.com, or by texting “nwtnutips” plus a message to 274637.