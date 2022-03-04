NWT’s Highway 7 border will keep limits on travel until April 1

The NWT’s Highway 7 border crossing near Fort Liard will retain limited hours of operation until the territory’s public health emergency is lifted on April 1.

The border between the NWT and British Columbia is currently open to traffic on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 2pm and on Fridays from 9am-11am and 4pm-6pm.

Restrictions have been in place for more than 18 months to control traffic into the territory during the Covid-19 pandemic. For months, virtually no vehicles were allowed to pass across the border, making Highway 1 via northern Alberta the only road entry point to the NWT from the south.

The Highway 7 crossing began allowing small windows of two-way traffic in November last year. While the NWT reopened to all tourism at the start of March, limits to road access via BC remain.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the territorial government’s Covid-19 Secretariat said the Highway 7 restrictions would lift entirely once the NWT’s public health emergency is terminated.

The territory’s health minister, Julie Green, previously said the emergency is set to be ended on April 1.

“Once the public health emergency is removed … there will no longer be any restrictions, nor will there be any border checkpoint locations in the NWT,” the spokesperson said by email.