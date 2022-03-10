Sewer line frozen? You’re not alone, it’s a Yellowknife problem

Yellowknife is facing an “abnormally high” number of frozen sewer lines beneath people’s homes, the city said on Thursday.

City staff attribute the increase in freeze-ups to higher-than-usual frost levels this winter, in some cases as deep as 10 feet. “Crews are working diligently to attend to the high number of frozen lines,” the city said.

The municipality wants residents to run warm water throughout the day where possible to prevent sewer lines freezing.

The city said anyone with water or sewer freeze-ups should contact plumbing and steaming experts for help. You can reach the city for assistance at ws311@yellowknife.ca or (867) 766-5512.