Northwest Territories passes 10,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases

There have now been more than 10,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Northwest Territories, representing roughly a quarter of the territory’s population.

Territorial figures, updated on Monday, now record 10,071 cases since the pandemic began. The vast majority – more than 70 percent – are attributed to the Omicron variant of the virus responsible for Covid-19.

About 18 percent were either presumed or confirmed to be connected to the Delta variant.

The NWT’s overall figure has more than doubled since mid-January and almost certainly undercounts the true number of cases.

Not everyone who contracted the virus will have taken a test, particularly in recent months as the case count strained testing capacity.

Of those diagnosed with Covid-19 in the NWT, 100 went to hospital, 29 were admitted to intensive care and 20 passed away with conditions related to the disease.

There are currentlhy 322 active Covid-19 cases in the territory. Of those, 165 are in the Yellowknife region, 79 in the Beaufort Delta, 30 in the Dehcho, 17 in Fort Smith, 16 in the Hay River area, nine in the Tłı̨chǫ region, and six in the Sahtu.