Ottawa tries to make food fund more appropriate for northerners

The federal government is launching a new phase of a fund that aims to improve food security, this time promising more of a focus on Indigenous, northern and remote communities.

The fourth phase of the Local Food Infrastructure Fund, announced on Wednesday, makes available $20 million over two years for community-based non-profits.

Examples of eligible projects include the creation of community gardens and kitchens, refrigerated storage for food, and greenhouses.

Ottawa said the latest round of funding could also be used to help northern communities “build a food system” to meet their needs, for example by expanding a community harvest program that supports traditional methods.

Agriculture minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said the fund could help “put the pieces in place to harvest, store, package and deliver nutritious food to community members in a sustainable manner.”

Applications will be accepted from June 1 to July 15. The federal government said it was announcing the program early to allow potential applicants more time to review the guidelines and take related steps, like partnering with other communities and organizations.

To be eligible for funding, projects must be community-driven, involve infrastructure development, and aim to improve access to healthy, nutritious and local foods for people at risk of food insecurity.

Between $100,000 and $500,000 is available for initiatives that will have long-term impacts.

For more information, people can contact the program by email or by calling 1-877-246-4682.