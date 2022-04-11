NorthWords to return in person in May 2022

NorthWords, the Yellowknife-based writers’ festival, will be held in person from May 26-29, 2022, organizers said on Sunday.

In a tweet, the festival emphasized the in-person nature of this year’s planned festival after the last two editions – taking place during the Covid-19 pandemic – were held mostly or entirely online.

The whole of the 2022 festival moved online. In 2021, while occasional events were held indoors with capacities of 50 people, most events took place either outdoors or via live video.

NorthWords was first held in 2006 as a “summer literary festival in Yellowknife that would support northern and Aboriginal writers by allowing them to share the stage with established writers from southern Canada,” the festival states on its website.

This year’s festival dates shift forward slightly, taking place around two weeks earlier than last year’s edition.